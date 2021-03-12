Rep. Katko says Assembly has right to initiate impeachment proceedings of Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a phone call conference Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the COVID-19 crisis and addressed the growing calls for his resignation.

Earlier on Friday, multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation called the governor to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping, as well as scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

“Politicians take positions for all sorts of reason, including political expediency and bowing under pressure, but people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people. Part of this is that I am not part of the political club and you know what? I’m proud of it,” said Gov. Cuomo.

In response to the governor’s comments, 24th Congressional District Representative John Katko sent a tweet stating:

“With the Governor stating he has no intention to resign, the NYS Assembly is right to initiate impeachment proceedings. Governor Cuomo has lost the ability to govern at a time when effective leadership is most needed.”