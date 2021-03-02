Rep. Tenney comments on Cuomo accusations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — We’re hearing from 22nd Congressional District Republican Claudia Tenney on the accusations against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Tenney said, “I think he should resign over the issues involving the cover-up of the nursing home issue, the fact that his policies were so devastating to so many of our most vulnerable people, and the fact that he refused to be accountable for it. Now, he is it’s a little bit too late and also for so many of the abuses of power that have been defined by his reign of power in New York State.”

Tenney also talked about the need for rural broadband, and election reform law. You can watch the entire interview below: