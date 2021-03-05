Senate votes to revoke Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

(WSYR-TV) -- Senator Rachel May released a statement Friday in reaction to a New York Times article claiming that aides to Governor Andrew Cuomo altered data from nursing homes to shower fewer deaths.

"The latest NYT report on machinations within the Cuomo Administration to hide the truth about nursing home deaths has angered me beyond measure. If true, everyone involved in lying to the public and to the Legislature must resign immediately. And that includes the Governor. Even though he is not named in this specific article, it was done in his name. It stemmed from his overweening need to burnish his public image, and it was made possible, if not inevitable, by the culture he created of secrecy and fear of retribution that has been amply documented in recent days."