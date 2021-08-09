State Assembly working to build ‘air-tight’ case before voting to impeach Governor Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chair of New York State’s Assembly Judiciary Committee said Monday that an impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo will take weeks, not days.

“Should the committee vote to peruse impeachment, the articles of impeachment will be air tight,” said Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine.

Lavine and his committee met Monday for a meeting scheduled before the State Attorney General’s 165-page report that found Governor Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women.

“The findings of the content of the report are deeply disturbing. We will review that report in detail,” said Lavine.

In addition the sexual harassment allegations, the Committee is investigating whether state resources were used to produce Cuomo’s book, withholding of nursing home death data, and allegations of priority COVID-19 testing for the Governor’s friends and family.

The group will meet again the next two Mondays and then host a public hearing.

“After the committee has completed its review of the evidence, it will make a recommendation to the full Assembly on whether to proceed with impeachment against Governor Cuomo,” Lavine said.

Assemblyman Michael Montesano says the committee is acting diligently. “We want to make sure we’re right on the law, right on the evidence that we’re going to put forth to support our articles of impeachment to make sure that there’s no loopholes because the Governor says so far that he’s going to fight it right ’til the last step,” he said.

As for the costs of the proceedings, Speaker Heastie estimates it’s in the millions of dollars.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “I’ve clearly stated the Assembly majority has no confidence in the governor’s ability to continue in office, so this idea that the Assembly going through this process will allow the governor to figure something out on the side, I would disagree with that assessment all together.”