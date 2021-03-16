State Senate Majority Leader calling on Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told reporters on Tuesday, once again, that Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign because of the sexual allegations made against him. She says while the investigation continues, her main focus remains on the state budget.

“I’ve made my opinions clear. I think the governor should resign. But I think that it’s important that we do our job and that will always be my focus and my conferences’ focus,” Stewart-Cousins said.

The Senate Majority Leader says it’s important to set the fiscal climate to build back after the pandemic.