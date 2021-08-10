Statement from New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association President on Cuomo resignation

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is “nearing completion” and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, to provide additional evidence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Statement from New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) President Thomas H. Mungeer:

While the NYSTPBA will not comment on the outgoing governor’s self-serving resignation speech, we commend our Trooper for having the courage to come forward and reveal the sexual harassment that she endured.

We are looking forward to working with incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul. We are confident that she will provide the leadership and values that we expect from a chief executive.

As always, the men and women who have proudly earned the title of New York State Trooper will continue to serve the people of the state of New York, free from politics.