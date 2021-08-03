Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh issues statement follow Attorney General’s report on Governor Cuomo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Late Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released a statement on the findings of the New York Attorney General report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Attorney General’s report found that the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“The bravery of the eleven women who came forward to participate in this investigation is inspiring. Their statements, including from a member of our own local community, are deeply disturbing. Given their allegations and the findings of the Attorney General after a thorough investigation, the Governor’s ability to lead New York is fundamentally impaired. In the interest of the people of the state, he should resign as Governor.”