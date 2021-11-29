Syracuse woman named as Cuomo victim shares story directly through released video testimony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The gruesome details of her story were part of the initial investigation, but through newly release video of testimonies taken for the investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct, people are hearing directly from the Syracuse women among his victims for the first time.

Monday, the State Attorney General released videos of Cuomo’s testimony along with transcripts from other interviews and video testimony from six of the eleven women identified as Cuomo’s victims.

Virginia Limmiatis, from the Syracuse area, is listed as one of the eleven woman with a complaint against Governor Andrew Cuomo in an investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

During an interview, Limmiatis told investigators that she attended an event with Governor Cuomo in May of 2017 at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Oswego County and reached for a handshake while waiting in a rope line to greet him.

She said, “He walked right up close to me and he put his finger on my shirt, starting with the (redacted letter), and went across my chest, my breasts, going from letter to letter to letter.”

Later, she detailed what she interpreted at his attempt to create a cover story so he could touch her collar bone.

She told investigators, “Then he looked up at me and he came over to the side of my face, to my cheek, and he whispered in my ear, so his face was right up to my cheek, and whispered in my ear and he said, I’m going to say that I see a spider on your shoulder.”

Limmiatis ended her testimony with a prepared statement.

On camera, she read: “I want to tell the governor that this is not about cancel culture. This is about consequences. My coming forward is a direct result of the governor’s March 3 press conference in which he said, I never touched anyone inappropriately. He is lying again. He touched me inappropriately. I am compelled to come forward to tell the truth. I do not know how to report what he did to me — I didn’t know how to report what he did to me at the time and was burdened by shame, but not coming forward now would make me complicit in his lie, and I won’t do it. I am a cancer survivor. I know an oppressive and destructive force when I see it. Thank you.”

Governor Cuomo was not asked about Limmiatis’ claims during his eleven hours of testimony, but otherwise said he had no recollection of it.

Because the event happened in Oswego County, the local district attorney is also investigating the possibility of criminal charges.

Monday, a spokesperson for Cuomo said, “To the surprise of no one, Tish James continues abusing her government power to leverage her political future — prosecutorial misconduct, ethics and integrity be damned. James violated the law in appointing biased reviewers and then she admitted personally interfering in the investigation. Today’s manipulated release of hand picked witness testimony with selective redactions is typical. She even edited the Governor’s video testimony! It is also no coincidence that she decided to release select transcripts minutes before one of her rivals declared for governor. New Yorkers are no one’s fool and James and her colleagues’ obvious misuse of government resources to damage political opponents is as obvious and repugnant as it is unethical and illegal.”