MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first woman to accuse Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment spoke out at a rally and march on Saturday.

Activists and New York City officials joined Lindsay Boylan to demand Cuomo’s impeachment.

Seven other women have alleged inappropriate behavior from the governor as well.

Both the State Attorney General and Assembly Judiciary Committee have launched impeachment investigations.

Cuomo has apologized many times but says he has no plans to resign.