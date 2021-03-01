The latest from Albany on the Cuomo saga

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s Attorney General now has the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Andrew Cuomo. A Cuomo senior advisor and counsel made the referral on Monday.

Over the weekend , a second former aide to the governor came forward, accusing him of sexual harrassment. The governor denies those accusations and is asking New yorkers to withhold any judgement until an independent investigation is complete.

