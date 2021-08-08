Highest-ranking aide to Governor Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, resigns

FILE— In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The highest-ranking aid to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, resigned from her role as Secretary to the Governor.

DeRosa released a statement Sunday night saying the past two years have taken a toll on her emotionally and mentally:

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult ties has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

The resignation comes less than a week after a State Attorney General’s investigation revealed Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women. In the report, DeRosa is accused of helping the governor discredit one of the eleven accusers.



