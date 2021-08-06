NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorneys addressed the sexual harassment allegations in the attorney general’s report Friday afternoon.

Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC, Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP, and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC addressed the media Friday, days after an independent investigation overseen by the attorney general’s office found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Attorney Paul Fishman said the administration had asked the attorney general’s office to provide a draft copy of reports due to concern of inaccuracies. However, they received the report the same time everyone else did, he argued.

Fishman said their request was “not unusual,” and they were “disturbed” that a letter they had sent to the attorney general was mischaracterized.

The governor’s attorneys have since requested access to transcripts of interviews conducted by investigators.

Attorney Rita Glavin, who represents the governor, argued there has been no open-minded fact finding in the investigation and it was conducted in a matter to support a predetermined narrative.

“We do not have the underlying evidence” from the report, according to Glavin. Based on the limited information given access to, there are contrary facts in the report, she said.

Glavin argued there were inconsistencies in the report, including from accuser named “executive assistant #1” who filed complaint about groping and said the documentation, records and emails do not back up the account

Cuomo’s attorney also questioned the credibility in accuser and former aide Lindsay Boylan’s accusations.

Glavin said the governor intends to address allegations made by the state trooper himself.

Attorney General Letitia James revealed the conclusion of her office’s investigation Tuesday, calling the findings “disturbing.”

James said Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state workers as well as women outside of his administration. She said the toxic culture of the executive office prohibited the women from coming forward.

Cuomo once again denied the allegations and any wrongdoing on Tuesday, shortly after James unveiled the report’s findings.

Several district attorneys across New York who reached out to the AG’s office for “investigative materials” to open a potential criminal investigation into the governor. Albany District Attorney David Soares released a video Wednesday urging any victims of the alleged harassment to come forward and contact his office for participation in a criminal case against the governor. The Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau DAs also inquired.

A former staffer for Cuomo who accused the governor of groping her breast has also filed a criminal complaint against her former boss, according to the Albany County sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.