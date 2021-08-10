WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s full resignation speech

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — After months of allegations, Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned – effective in two weeks.

After an investigation from the attorney general’s office determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women — in and out of state government — the governor was initially defiant. He appeared to reject calls to resign, but announced Tuesday he would step down so that the government could focus on COVID-19 pandemic recovery without the distraction of a lengthy impeachment trial.

