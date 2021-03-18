While in Watertown, NYGOP Chairman slams law firm chosen to lead Cuomo investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy visited Watertown on Thursday morning to address developments in the investigation surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During the press conference in front of the Jefferson County Court Complex, Chairman Langworthy shared his opposition regarding the law firm chosen to lead the ongoing impeachment investigation.

Chairman Langworthy stated, “they haven’t impeached him despite ample evidence that already exists. In the volts that exist today, they, if they pull the the articles onto the floor, they would pass and he would be removed from office. But now they’ve formed a sham impeachment investigation that insults the intelligence of 19 million New Yorkers.”

The Chairman then claimed that the law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP chosen by the State Assembly to lead the investigation “has very deep ties to the Cuomo administration.”

Langworthy further claimed that “members of the judiciary committee who are responsible for overseeing this investigation had zero role in selecting these attorneys. This was a decision solely made by assembly speaker, Carl Hasty, without any input from the members of the judiciary committee.”

Chairman Langworthy also addressed the Nursing Home controversy surrounding the Governor and how he hopes the state will move forward.

