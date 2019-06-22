Dan Cummings can be seen everyday on The Morning News as co-anchor, and every week on Newsmakers with Dan Cummings, NewsChannel 9’s weekly public affairs program.

Dan was born and raised in southern Cayuga County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree from Cornell University.

he was honored in 2013 with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for “Saints Among Us,” which told the stories of newly-canonized Saints Marianne Cope and Kateri Tekakwitha, women with deep roots in Central and Upstate New York.

He has twice been honored with the Syracuse Press Club’s Professional Standards Award, along with numerous other awards during his 37 years in radio and television news around Central New York.