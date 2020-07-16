Catch a sunset over Lake Ontario in Oswego

They talk about the sunsets in Melbourne, Costa Rica, and the Florida keys, but how do you beat this? The sun setting over Lake Ontario is probably the City of Oswego’s greatest claim.
Looking north toward Canada, the view at sunset is often spectacular, a bonus for students at SUNY Oswego, or visitors to the Port City.
Summer nights help to make up for the equally famous lake effect snow in the winter.
Check out the map below for more Destination NY locations:
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App