Catch a sunset over Lake Ontario in Oswego

They talk about the sunsets in Melbourne, Costa Rica, and the Florida keys, but how do you beat this? The sun setting over Lake Ontario is probably the City of Oswego’s greatest claim.  

Looking north toward Canada, the view at sunset is often spectacular, a bonus for students at SUNY Oswego, or visitors to the Port City.

Summer nights help to make up for the equally famous lake effect snow in the winter.

