Check out Stony Brook State Park in Steuben County

Like many public sites developed in the 1920s and 1930s, Stony Brook State Park in Steuben County owes much of its character to the civilian conservation corps and the works projects administration. It owes even more to the glaciers that moved through much earlier, carving the Finger Lakes and so much of the topography of the region.

The park has two spring-fed swimming pools, camping and picnic areas, hiking and fishing, and enough beautiful scenery to pull you in well into the fall colors.