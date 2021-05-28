Destination New York: Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, NY (WETM) – There are many places you can travel while staying safe amid the pandemic right here in the Southern Tier, including Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

“It’s no secret that here we have one of the best win percentages in the state is. Our owner Jeff Gural is a big horseracing enthusiast and he discovered this place in the early 2000s. It was a race track at one point in the late 70s and had closed down. He saw the property and thought this might be an interesting venture,” said Jeff Weed, the director of marketing for Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

With over 530 slot machines, this casino features some of the hottest games in New York state.

The casino resort sits on about 149 acres of land and is located in Nichols, New York at the bottom of the Southern Tier.

“I think what I like the best is it’s a friendly atmosphere, families are welcome. Jeff and Paula have made it so that people want to come here as a destination,” said Weed.

The resort features more than just games in the casino.

“Not only do we have the 160 room hotel, but you’ve got plenty of eateries, whether it’s a buffet, bar, or PJ Clarke’s, there’s plenty of different options. Plus, you’ve got horse racing, which is outside and families can come to that. There’s just so much to do here on the property,” said Weed.

The casino houses the FanDuel Sportsbook, known for its 2600 square foot sports betting retail location, and horse racing track, which brings out many fans during the horseracing season.