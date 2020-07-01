Historic Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Ticonderoga is a vintage summer getaway,” says James Cawley, owner of Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour. The town sits at the end of Lake Champlain with Lake George just to the south. The area was of strategic importance for both the French and the British during the 18th Century.

Take a turbo lift up to the bridge of the Starship Enterprise at the Original Set Tour on Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga.

There are several significant attractions, like Fort Ticonderoga, Bicentennial Park and its trails along the La Chute River, and downtown there is the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

One of many rapids along the La Chute River as it winds its way from Lake George to Lake Champlain.

Fort Ticonderoga is open for the season Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are some program changes due to the coronavirus, but the cannons are still booming. Due to social distancing, some of the programs have been modified, and the new schedules are available at the gate to the fort.

Bicentennial Park offers a large open space and i popular for its scenic waterfall and pathways.

Montcalm Street runs the width of Ticonderoga and is home to many small shops, restaurants, and is home to the recreated sets for Star Trek: The Orginal Series.

The turbo lift doors open up on to the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The sets are a detailed recreation of the original Star Trek series with tours going on daily.

After your tour, grab a bite to eat along Montcalm Street and then head to Bicentennial Park for a nice walk along the La Chute River Trail. The river runs three and a half miles from Lake George into Lake Champlain over several sets of rapids.

The La Chute River drops 240 feet over its three and a half mile journey through the town of Ticonderoga on its way into Lake Champlain.

Ticonderoga offers many outdoor activities, from hiking in the nearby state parks to fishing along the banks of Lake Champlain and boating on Lake George. Before you head to this family-friendly destination, make sure to check on any closing and update due to COVID-19.