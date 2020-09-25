Learn how Lucile Ball turned Jamestown, NY into a comedy destination at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 heads to Jamestown, the hometown of “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball, for Destination New York.

One of America’s favorite sitcoms comes to life in Jamestown, New York, the birthplace of Lucille Ball.

It’s the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum and it’s about an hour and a half south of Buffalo.

Taking a stroll through the museum, you’ll see dozens of items on display from Lucy’s career and personal life.

You’ll also learn about Lucy’s family history and the historic origins of the show.

“At that time, 1950 CBS executives weren’t sure that American audiences would embrace them as a multicultural couple, they took the show on the road vaudeville style performing it to audiences all over the country to prove that they could be embraced as a couple,” Journey Gunderson said.

Just a few blocks away at the National Comedy Center, you’ll see how Lucy got her start and how she made Jamestown a comedy destination.

Visitors are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and take part in temperature checks.