Letchworth State Park, the Grand Canyon of the East

Letchworth State Park is known as the Grand Canyon of the East and in 2015, USA Today readers called it the best state park in the nation.

The Genesee River roars over three big waterfalls, with dozens more on tributaries feeding into it.

A $75 million railroad arch over the gorge was built two years ago, replacing an iron trestle that had stood since 1875.

Letchworth State Park really is one of the great natural wonders of New York State.