Longest river on the East Coast begins in New York

The headwaters of the Susquehanna River flow out of Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, meander into Pennsylvania and back, before eventually heading south into the Chesapeake Bay.

Before it gets there, it will take on the Unadilla, the Chenango, and the Chemung rivers.

Legend has it the name was drawn from the Lenape people. The founders of the Church of Latter-Day Saints were baptized in its waters.

At 444 miles long, it is the longest river on the East Coast, and it all starts in Upstate New York.