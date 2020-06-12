Most dramatic landscape on Lake Ontario: Chimney Bluffs

They call Chimney Bluffs “The most dramatic landscape on the Lake Ontario shore.”
The clash of land and water sculpted the massive earthen spires. Tou can see them from nature trails along the shoreline or above.
Chimney Bluffs State Park is accessible off Garner Road in Wolcott in Wayne County.
Check out the map below for more Destination NY locations:
