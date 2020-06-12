Selkirk Lighthouse in Pulaski still active

The Selkirk Lighthouse has stood at the mouth of the Salmon River in Pulaski since 1838. It’s a real throwback. It is one of only four lighthouses in the U.S. that still has its original birdcage design, and one of only two of those that are still active.

Today, the lighthouse and surrounding cottages are rented for overnight stays in to November. Despite the pandemic, the lighthouse and marina are open and fully functional.