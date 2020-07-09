Taughannock Falls, taller than Niagara Falls

If you’re looking for a breathtaking sight, check out Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg.

The falls carve a 400-foot gorge through sandstone, shale, and limestone and the falls are three stories taller than Niagara Falls. 

Taughannock Falls State Park offers great hiking trails and swimming in Cayuga Lake. Some programming has been cancelled because of the pandemic, but the park is open.

