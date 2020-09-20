Time stands still at Thousand Island Park

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a hamlet in Jefferson County that has over a century of rich history. We’re heading to the St. Lawrence River to a place that will carry you back in time, the Thousand Island Park.

One of the most extraordinary places in the Thousand Islands is T.I. Park, better known as Thousand Island Park.

Families have been summering here for over 150 years, and many of the charming cottages still stand. They serve as a reminder of the park’s rich history.

“Obviously, it’s a beautiful place, but I think a lot of it is the feel, which it’s going back in time to living a way that people just don’t live today,” Winn Price, 5th generation in Thousand Island Park, said. “It’s families eating dinner together and playing games on the green or in the yard. A lot of the things that you just don’t see.”

Where children and the family dogs roam freely, Thousand Island Park is truly a place where time stands still.