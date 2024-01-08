SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — On April 8th Syracuse and parts of Central New York will be treated to a total solar eclipse

What causes a total solar eclipse?

You need the sun, moon and earth all lined up in their orbits, specifically with the moon in the middle. We know the sun is much larger than the moon, 400 times but as it happens it is also about 400 times farther away from the earth than the moon. That’s why they look the same size in the sky to us.

Because of this perfect bit of geometry, every couple years the moon completely covers the sun causing a shadow over a sliver of the earth. A total solar eclipse. This dark shadow, or umbra, passes through parts of central New York during the mid afternoon on April 8th.

The disk of the moon starts crossing the sun a bit after 2 pm. This initially creates a partial eclipse. Just before three thirty that the moon covers the entire sun and the main show, the Total Eclipse, begins. It is then that those in the path are plunged into darkness whether it is cloudy or not.

The total eclipse doesn’t last long, only one minute and 24 seconds in Syracuse, but it’s a sight you won’t forget!