SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The United States is set to see two solar eclipses within six months of each other with the first, a “ring of fire”, in mid-October.

The annular solar eclipse will happen Saturday, Oct. 14, crossing from Oregon to Texas, with a partial eclipse visible throughout the lower 48 states.

Six months later, a total solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine which includes most of central New York and the North Country on April 8, 2024.

What is the annular solar eclipse?

The moon’s orbit around Earth is a little wobbly. There are times when the moon is closer and farther away from the Earth.

A “ring of fire” eclipse happens when the moon is at its most distant point from Earth, meaning it can’t cover the sun like a total eclipse and leaves a bright ring, or “annulus” of the sun visible at the peak of the eclipse.

This “ring of fire” will only be visible in the narrow path of annularity, a band stretching from Oregon to Texas and into parts of Mexico as well as Central and South America. Those outside of the path in the United States will be able to see a partial solar eclipse in October.

Will we see it here in CNY?

Not really…

It may look slightly overcast for a short time, but that’s really about it. CNY will see about 25-30% partial eclipse. The big show for us here in CNY will be next year on April 8, 2024, when the path of totality of the total solar eclipse moves overhead.

What’s the difference between an annular eclipse and a total eclipse?

As we mentioned before the annual eclipse happens when the moon is farther away from Earth in its orbit. Therefore a total eclipse is when the moon is closer to Earth, fully blocking the sun’s rays. Any area under the moon’s shadow will appear it’s nighttime for several minutes.

Parts of CNY are in the path of totality for the next solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

How can I view the upcoming eclipses?

Don’t forget, you should never, ever look directly at the sun, even if fully eclipsed. Store-bought sunglasses might seem like they’ll work, but you can still damage your eyes.

Eclipse glasses or solar viewers should always be used and comply with international standards. Eclipse glasses can be found online at sites like eclipseglasses.com and on Amazon.

For more eclipse viewing safety, you can check out NASA’s information by clicking here.

Live coverage of the annular solar eclipse will air on NASA TV and the agency’s website on Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.