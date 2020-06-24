WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press called the win for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary in New York at 9:08 p.m., shortly after polls closed.
Tuesday’s results came as no surprise since Biden had accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primaries for their parties.
New York is a reliably Democratic-voting state. The general election is in November.
Keep up to date with primary election results on LocalSYR.com.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Relief from heat and humidity in store for Central New York Wednesday
- Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona
- Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
- AP: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in New York
- 4,000 gallons of milk given away to families at Oswego Speedway event
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App