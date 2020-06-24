AP: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in New York

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press called the win for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary in New York at 9:08 p.m., shortly after polls closed.

Tuesday’s results came as no surprise since Biden had accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primaries for their parties.

New York is a reliably Democratic-voting state. The general election is in November.

Keep up to date with primary election results on LocalSYR.com.