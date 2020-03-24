County election officials ask to move NY Presidential Primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Onondaga County Board of Elections Tuesday joined with election officials around New York to demand the April 28 Democratic Presidential Primary be moved to June 23 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

June 23 is the date of the state’s primary for candidates seeking office at the congressional, state, and local level.

A news release from Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny and Republican Commissioner Michele Sardo also asked for the increased use of absentee ballots and to give local election officials more flexibility in securing poll sites and workers for the June primary.

They endorsed a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature from the New York State Election Commissioners Association arguing there is a critical shortage of inspectors and polling place sites because of the pandemic.

The organizations say it is impossible to meet deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots because of the shortage of staff.

