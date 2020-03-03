Latest results from Super Tuesday as 14 states hold their Democratic primaries

(WSYR-TV / NEXSTAR) — With 14 states holding their primaries, Super Tuesday is perhaps the single most important day in deciding a winner for the United States Democratic primary.

The race has drastically changed since the last primary in South Carolina on February 29, as three candidates have ended their bid for the Democratic nomination.

Philanthropist Tom Steyer, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and United States Senator Amy Klobuchar all announced their withdrawal from the race within the last three days.

Tuesday will be America’s first chance to see how the voting will shake out with a much-more focused field of candidates.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading with 60 delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden is closely behind with 54 delegates, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third with 8 delegates.

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard and former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg are also on the ballot for Super Tuesday.

Below are the states holding a primary on Super Tuesday; results will be updated for each state as they become available (all times EST):

Alabama: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 52 delegates available

Arkansas: Polls close at 8:30 p.m. – 31 delegates available

California: Polls close at 11 p.m. – 415 delegates available

Colorado: Polls close at 9 p.m. – 67 delegates available

Maine: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 24 delegates available

Massachusetts: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 91 delegates available

Minnesota: Polls close at 9 p.m. – 75 delegates available

North Carolina: CNN projects Joe Biden as the winner – 110 delegates available

Oklahoma: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 37 delegates available

Tennessee: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 64 delegates available

Texas: Polls close at 8 p.m. – 228 delegates available

Utah: Polls close at 10 p.m. – 29 delegates available

Vermont: The Associated Press projects Bernie Sanders as the winner – 16 delegates available

Virginia: The Associated Press projects Joe Biden as the winner – 99 delegates available

American Samoa caucus: Polls closed at 3 p.m. – 6 delegates available

Delegate Count: Last updated March 3 at 6 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren Delegates 60 54 8

1,991 delegates are needed to win the Democratic nomination.

The next day for primaries will be on Tuesday, March 10, when Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington all hold their primaries.

