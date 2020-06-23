SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Primary Day looks a little different across New York State this year.

In-person voting is allowed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of mail-in votes has skyrocketed as Central New Yorkers try to stay safe.

It’s been an unprecedented year with the coronavirus pandemic. The Black Lives Matter movement is also igniting a spark for change.

Democratic candidates for the 24th Congressional District Dana Balter and Francis Canole made their final pitches to the people today, stressing the importance of voting, saying it’s the way to make your voice heard and accomplish change.

The winner will face Republican John Katko in November. If they lose the primary, both candidates have said they will support the winning candidate.

In the 22nd Congressional District Republican Primary, party-backed Claudia Tenney is looking to take her seat back in Congress after being ousted in 2018 by Democrat Anthony Brindisi. George Phillips is also hoping for the win tonight. He is an American history teacher at Seton and SUNY Broome. The winner will take on Brindisi in the November election.

Republicans in the 126th Assembly District are choosing between retired Army Colonel John Lemondes of LaFayette and LaFayette Town Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick. The 126th seat opened this year with the retirement of Gary Finch.

There’s still time to vote. Polls close at 9 p.m. To find your polling place, visit VoterLookup.Elections.NY.gov/.

Stick with LocalSYR.com for results. Also tune in tonight for NewsChannel 9 Eleven at 11.