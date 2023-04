(WSYR-TV) — Singer and Songwriter Alice Howe is releasing her newest LP, “Circumstance” on April 21, and is having an album release tour in a couple of weeks to celebrate.

She is having a performance tonight through the focus project of Central New York with her creative and musical partner, Freebo. They joined us today to perform “Something Calls to Me.”

To learn more about Alice Howe and her new LP, visit AliceHowe.com. To get tickets for her performance tonight, visit Folkus.org.