(WSYR-TV)- As Halloween falls upon us, maybe you’re looking for movies that will actually spook you to your core. Obviously, there are typical Halloween movies such as the “Halloween” series or the slashtastic “Scream” series, these movies may not be casual Halloween frights but are still perfect to watch for a good scare.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 01: Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the screening of Summit Entertainment’s ‘Sinister’ at Landmark Theatres Regent on October 1, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

This diabolical series received a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes and offers both horror and mystery.

The first film in the series follows a struggling crime writer who stumbles upon a set of videos that shows a family massacred within the home that he and his family moved into. Can Ellison (Ethan Hawke) save his family before the evil lurking within the film consumes his family?

“Sinister” is a must-see if you wish to watch a spine-chilling film that will surely captivate your nightmares and leave you thinking twice about your children.

Don’t forget to check out Sinister 2 if you enjoyed this movie!

You can watch Sinister on the following streaming platforms:

2. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

This mysterious film will leave viewers trying to piece together what happened to this Jane Doe.

This film follows a father and a son coroner who get a call to perform an autopsy on this Jane Doe in hopes to determine a cause of death. As the duo performs the autopsy, more and more terrifying clues begin to appear leading to strange activity within the funeral home corridors.

This chilling story leaves viewers on the edge of their seats as they try to determine the true evils that this Jane Doe holds within her body.

Rotten Tomatoes rated this film 86% on its tomato meter and audiences gave this film a 70%.

You can watch The Autopsy of Jane Doe on the following streaming platforms:

Amazon Prime

Vudu

3. The Strangers

If you’re looking for an all too realistic terrifying film that will leave you triple checking your home for intruders, this movie is perfect for you.

The film follows a distressed couple who are staying at a remote vacation house after attending a friend’s wedding.

Shortly after arriving at the house, they receive a knock on the door late at night, after answering the door, the couple begins to become unsettled.

The couple soon realizes that the sinister strangers are out for blood and they must fight to stay alive.

Rotten Tomatoes rated this film a 48% on its tomato meter and audiences gave this film a 48%.

You can find The Strangers on the following streaming platforms:

Apple TV

Amazon Prime

Vudu

4. Dead Silence

This film goes above and beyond in creepy factors,

The story follows Jamie Ashen, who attempts to locate the original owner of a ventriloquist doll that seems to be related to the mysterious death of his wife only a week after receiving the doll.

This uncanny event leads him back to his hometown where it seems as though his past may not be what it seems.

Rotten Tomatoes rated this film 20% on its tomato meter and audiences gave this film a 51%.

You can find Dead Silence on the following streaming platforms:

HBO Max

Spectrum on Demand

Apple TV

Amazon Prime

5. Verónica

Although this film is in Spanish, this is easily one of the most terrifying supernatural movies.

The film follows Verónica, a 15-year-old girl who lives with her mother and three siblings. With her mother always working, Verónica is left to care for her siblings for most of the day.

Missing her deceased father, Verónica decides to play a Qouija Board with her friends in hopes to contact her father.

After her chaotic experience, Verónica begins experiencing paranormal occurrences that gradually become more and more dangerous.

Rotten Tomatoes rated this film 88% on its tomato meter and audiences gave this film a 50%.

You can find Verónica on the following streaming platforms:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Apple TV

Let us know how you feel about our Halloween movie night picks!