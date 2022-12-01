SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by watching holiday movies for all to hear!

Are you looking for a movie to watch this holiday season? Well, NewsChannel 9 has some in store for you!

Below is a top ten list, in no particular order, of Christmas movies loved by members at NewsChannel 9!

Elf

Buddy the elf heads to the big city to find his real dad after he finds out he’s a human. Soon to find out, his father is on the naughty list, which is absolutely terrifying considering Buddy grew up building toys for Santa. Along the way, Buddy helps the people of New York City realize that the best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by singing loud for all to hear!

Where can I watch it?

Now on HBO Max along with cable tv.

The Santa Clause

Scott tries to give his son Charlie a good Christmas and as he is sleeping on Christmas Eve, Charlie hears a “clatter” and rushes outside. in disbelief, Scott accidentally scares Santa and he disappears, leaving just his clothes. Scott puts on the clothes and to his surprise, he is now the most magical and important man on the planet.

Where can I watch it?

Disney+ and cable tv.

The Year Without Santa Claus

“I’m mister white Christmas, I’m mister snow!”

Santa Claus is discouraged and considers not completing his job on Christmas Eve for a year. It is now up to Mrs. Claus and the eleves to help change his mind!

Where can I watch it?

Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and cable tv.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Do you know someone who’s a Grinch during the Christmas season? Well, hopefully, their hearts will grow three times bigger before the holiday is over! The Grinch tries to ruin Christmas in Whoville, but with the help of little Cindy Lou Who, he might learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Where can I watch it?

HBO Max, Spectrum TV, ROW8, Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Redbox, or cable tv.

A Christmas Story

In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. But they think he’ll “shoot his eye out!”

Where can I watch it?

HBO Max and cable tv.

The Polar Express

A movie that helps a group of children to believe! With many characters voiced by Tom Hanks, this movie shows the power people have by believing in the spirit of Christmas.

Where can I watch it?

Netflix and cable tv.

It’s a Wonderful Life

A guardian angel is sent to save George Bailey to earn his wings after he contemplates life. Along the way, the angel shows him what life would be like if he never existed, soon to realize, he has a wonderful life.

Where can I watch it?

Amazon prime and cable tv.

A Christmas Carol

A grumpy old man who loathes Christmas is known as Scrooge. On Christmas Eve, he receives a visit from the spirits of Christmas past, present and future and gets a rude awakening!

Will Scrooge learn to have compassion for Christmas?

Where can I watch it?

Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Google Play and cable tv.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Griswold family plans to have a great family Christmas, but as everyone knows, things don’t always go smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen, and their two kids. If you think your Christmas is bad, just watch this!

Where can I watch it?

HBO Max and cable tv.

Home Alone

The McCallister family is heading for a Christmas vacation in Paris, France! All is going well until the youngest and most picked-on family member, eight-year-old Kevin sleeps in and is left at home.

As his family is trying to get back for him, Kevin has to fight off burglarers who are trying to get in.

Where can I watch it?

Disney+, Amazon Prime and cable tv.

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Happy holidays from NewsChannel 9!