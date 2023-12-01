SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is hitting the road for his Return of the Rat tour, and Syracuse is one of the stops.

Von was born and raised in southern Louisiana and has curated a large following and fan base from his podcast, “This Past Weekend.”

He’ll perform in Syracuse at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Courtesy of The Oncenter War Memorial

The last time Von was on tour was in the spring of 2020, for his Dark Arts Tour. He toured across America, Europe, Australia, and more.

“If you want to know how Theo is doing, he is probably doing the best he can, which varies,” said Concerts West.

Von has a new comedy special on Netflix called Regular People. You can check it out to see if he’s worth the laugh.