SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A family favorite event is returning to Syracuse this December and families will surely be singing “Hakuna Matata” as they skate away from the holiday stresses.

This year’s show is titled Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. The show will be taking over The Oncenter War Memorial from December 29 – January 2.

Audiences will immerse themselves in the magic of Disney. Attendees will have the chance to watch the magic unfold in front of their eyes as Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters around the rink in a fantastical story.

Some of the notable characters that will make an appearance are:

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Goofy

Cinderella

Rapunzel

Ariel

Snow White

Tiana

Ana

Elsa

Olaf

Special guest appearances from:

Finding Dory characters

Aladdin Characters

Beauty and the Beast characters

About Disney On Ice:

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set.

With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience.

Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience in your hometown!

To be a part of the magic, click here.

Event Schedule:

Thursday, December 29 at 4:00 P.M.

Friday, December 30 at 12:00 P.M. & 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 A.M. & 3:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 1 at 12:00 P.M. & 4:00 P.M.

Monday, January 2 at 1:00 P.M.