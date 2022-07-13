(WSYR-TV)– People say that time flies when you’re having fun, so why not add a little rum to that mix? For those of you who love to go out and enjoy an adult beverage here and there, take a look at these distilleries around New York.

Each distillery typically offers whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, or any other hard alcohol, for most distilleries, guests will be able to tour the building and then sample their products. After the tasting is over, guests can purchase alcohol as well.

According to Madisoncountydistillery.com, this brewery is located just outside of scenic Cazenovia, N.Y. and sits on 80 acres of land, offering guests a delightful view of the landscape.

Guests can tour the building and then head into the tasting room and kitchen for some beverages. Guests can order food from the kitchen as well, the food offered consists of bar menu items such as nachos, tacos, a variety of chips and dips, and candied bacon.

Their alcohol can be made into specialty drinks, which can be found on their website.

Their signature crafts include:

Stone Quarry Vodka

According to Madisoncountydistillery.com, the Vodka is as, “smooth enough to enjoy on it’s own, or in your favorite cocktail.”

General’s Gin

The website describes this as, “A unique blend of botanicals, paired with our natural limestone-filtered spring water creates a truly unique spirit worthy of his stamp of approval.”

The distillery does plan on offering new products soon and hopes to expand their alcohol choices beyond the two spirits.

2. Hall Island Distillery

This distillery is located in Cicero, N.Y. and offers Vodka and Whiskey. For those who are looking to come for a tasting, can contact the distillery either through their website or by calling (315) 699-3259, as hours are not posted on their website.

According to Hallislanddistillery.com, they have three spirits in which they handcraft, Triple E. Vodka, Foxtail Whiskey, and Wetland Whiskey. Each spirit has it’s own flavor profile listed below.

Triple E. Vodka

Hallislanddistillery.com says that the Vodka is, ” Proudly distilled using only the finest New York State grown corn, Triple E delivers a clean, smooth profile with a hint of sweetness to round it out on the palate.”

Foxtail Whiskey

This whiskey offers a flavor profile of aged with oak chips, featuring a hint of caramel on the nose, and finishes smooth on the palate. The product is also 80 proof.

Wetland Whiskey

The website describes this one as, “French and Hungarian oak enhancing a peppery, black currant note and finishing with a warm and smooth flourish on the palate.” This product is also 80 proof.

3. Lock 1 Distilling Company

This distillery is located in Phoenix N.Y. and can be found on 17 Culvert St. found right across the the street from Lock 1of the Oswego Barge Canal.

The distillery offers a variety of their self made Whiskey, Gin, and Vodka, their full list can be found on their website.

According to lock1distillingco.com, the company offers a tasting room, a cocktail lounge, and a kitchen. For guests looking to visit the location, their is a food menu for those who want to snack, they offer a variation of pizza, salads, and other dishes like Buffalo Calamari, Meatballs, Giant Pub Pretzel, and more.

Hours of the distillery are located below:

Wednesday & Thursday: 3PM-10PM

Friday & Saturday: 12PM-10PM

Sunday: 10AM-4PM

A sneak peak from their menu includes:

RYZE Vodka

The Distilleries website describes this as, “…distilled 3 times and triple filtered in custom designed, handmade equipment. The result is a smooth clean finish, perfect for drinking any way you see fit.”

Coconut Excuse

This liquor can be found in an assortment of flavors including, mango, orange, and pineapple. The website only describes this as their fruity, tropical line of alcohol, nothing more.

Lock Tender’s Gin

The website describes this as a, “macerated blend of blue juniper, coriander, cardamom, orris root, angelica root, grains of paradise, chamomile and lavender. This botanical array is sure to relax the mind, body and soul.”

Inferno 101 Cinnamon Whiskey

The only description given from the website on this, is the definition of ‘Inferno’ which states: a large fire that is dangerously out of control. This whiskey, is also a 100 proof.

4. Last Shot Distillery

This distillery is based in the beautiful Finger Lakes, and is located on 4022 Mill Rd. in

Skaneateles. The owner of the distillery is Chris Uyehara who was on The Moonshiner’s: Master Distiller, in November where he competed against two other competitors and won.

His Distillery has 11 different Spirits on hand and offers the generic, whiskey, gin, and vodka. However, this distillery also offers crème liqueur, people can get the crème liqueur in orange or chocolate made from the facility.

The Distilleries hours are the following:

THURSDAY: 3PM -6PM

FRIDAY: 3PM -7PM

SATURDAY: 12PM – 8PM

SUNDAY: 1PM-6PM

Some of the products offered here include:

Skaneateles Whiskey

“The whiskey finishes like a rye, dry and spicy, but it’s smooth like a wheat,” writes lastshotdistillery.com.

Lightning Whiskey

This whiskey is described as being smooth and having ‘earthy’ flavors while also being ages in American Oak, offering a very unique flavor profile.

Chocolate Crème Brulee

This one of a kind Liqueur makes a statement with it’s award winning Skaneateles Whiskey formula, mixed with a their Bourbon whiskey and natural flavors, creating a silky decadent drink.