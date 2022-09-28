(WIVB) — Hugh Jackman will be sporting the trademark sideburns and claws once more, as he reprises the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Deadpool 3,” Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The film, scheduled for a Sept. 6, 2024 release, is the third in the Deadpool trilogy, but the first since Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios, making it the first installment to be featured in the MCU.

Reynolds’ tweet featured a humorous video, in which he “searches his soul” for inspiration for the new film.

In the video, Reynolds reads source material in the bathroom and works on a script on a typewriter, ultimately announcing he’s come up empty. That’s when he says, “But we did have one idea,” as Jackman walks casually through the background of the video, eating an apple.

Reynolds then asks if Jackman would play Wolverine one more time.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman responds as he ascends a flight of stairs.

The camera zooms in on Reynolds, as he pumps his eyebrows and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” plays, with captions reading “I will always love Hugh.” The video closes with the Deadpool logo flashing across the screen, with three claw marks cutting across it.

The video also features plenty of shameless self-promotion in typical Reynolds fashion. He pours a Deadpool-branded mug full of Aviation American Gin (a gin company owned by Reynolds) and wears a hat featuring the logo of AFC Wrexham (the soccer team he co-owns with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Mythic Quest” star Rob McElhenney). No sign of a Mint Mobile promo, but maybe we missed it.