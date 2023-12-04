SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been wanting a reading from a medium, now’s your chance with the Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo.

Known for her ability to communicate with spirits or those who have passed away, Caputo will appear at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, where she will share personal stories about her life and comfort audience members by delivering messages from their deceased loved ones.

Caputo will appear live at the Landmark Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of the Landmark Theatre

According to Caputo, “The Experience” brings her face-to-face with her fans as a spirit guides her through the audience.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” said Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Long Island Medium — which debuted in 2011 on TLC — follows Caputo’s life as a mom in Long Island who has a special ability to communicate with the dead. Recognized as one of the most “renowned mediums” for over 30 years, Caputo often receives messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she

encounters.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and the fan club presale starts Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Landmark Theatre box office at 362 S Salina St. in Syracuse.