(WSYR-TV) – Although 2022 has fallen short for movies, with movie theaters grossing $5.99 billion, falling short of last year’s income of $9 billion, it looks like movie theaters are set to thrive in 2023.

With many sequels and highly anticipated releases set to debut in 2023, movie experts expect a box office bounce back.

Wall Street veteran Eric Wold told ScreenRant that although 2023 is uncertain, it appears that this coming year could be the year that theaters bounce back after the dire hit they took from the pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, theaters took a crippling $31 billion hit, and have since struggled to redeem the audiences that once used to fill theaters across the nation.

Now, with 2023 practically knocking on our door, movie theaters may be able to finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Below are some of the most anticipated movies set to be released in the coming year.

Set to release on July 14, 2023, the film will take place after the events of the “Mission: Impossible Fallout” film.

According to variety.com, the film will follow Hunt and his IMF crew after they saved the world from a nuclear apocalypse amid a series of double-crosses.

Although not much is known about the film, “Mission: Impossible” fans will be met with even more death-defying stunts from Tom Cruise and an even more compelling dialogue.

This film adaptation of the beloved Barbie and Ken that we grew up with is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gossling portraying Barbie and Ken, the film follows Barbie as she is banished from Barbieland and thrust into the normal world.

This film will surely be a hit thanks to the nostalgia it brings to viewers and with two Hollywood giants portraying the characters, it will certainly be an interesting watch.

Set to release on November 17, 2023, the film follows a young Coriolanus Snow and his involvement in the Hunger Games as a game-changing mentor years before the events of the original series, rottentomatoes.com reports.

With the success of the original films, this film will surely have standard requirements it must meet if they wish to keep making films out of this franchise.

The critically acclaimed movie is back and chocolatier than ever!

Set to release on December 15, 2023, the film will be a new take on the beloved story created by famous writer Roald Dahl.

The film will follow a young Willy Wonka and his endeavors that creates the chocolatier that he becomes in the future.

This film will certainly be captivating as we know about Wonka’s back story from the 2005 interpretation of the story, but to see it come to life will be interesting.

The third installment of the iconic comedy is currently in the works and does not have a release date at this time.

According to rottentomatoes.com, we don’t know what the story will entail, but we do know that a third entry in the beloved Reese Witherspoon comedy franchise Legally Blonde is set to come out sometime reportedly in 2023. The film has been in development since 2018 and was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but various delays — including, yes, the coronavirus — set it back. We know that Jennifer Coolidge is returning, and the film will be the feature debut of director Jamie Suk.

The remake of the classic horror movie is set to release October 13, 2023 and is posed to be a sequel to the 1973 film.

According to IMDB, the film is about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

With the fame of the original film, this new film will either be a staggering modern take on the classic or the biggest crash and burn of 2023.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Following the six previous films, the beloved robots are set to take on the big screen again.

Set to release on June 9 of 2023, the plot of the film is still unknown but judging by the comic, the film will likely be about transformative beasts known as the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

This live action film is set to be released on May 26, 2023.

The film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel and will be following along the same storyline as the original 1989 animated film.

Since the announcement of the film, it has received a vast amount of criticism, however the film is projected to be $1 billion in ticket sales, Nasdaq reports.

Originally set to release on April 2 of 2021, the film was pushed to May 19 of 2023 due to Covid and other editorial adjustments.

The plot for the film has yet to be released but one thing is for certain, the film will be filled with explosions, exhilarating scenes and heart warming moments.

With this possibly being the final film of the franchise, this could potentially be the highest grossing movie of the summer.

The Evil Dead franchise is back and seems to be scarier than ever.

Evil Dead Rise, set to release on April 21, 2023, is the fifth installment of the classic and will certainly be just as gory as the films before.

According to IMDb, the film will be about two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Arguably one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, “Super Mario Bros.” is set to be released on April 7, 2023 and is likely to be a box office hit.

Following the success of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies, the beloved character is set to take the screen this spring with the characters that we all grew up with.

The movie will follow Mario and Luigi as they travel through the Mushroom Kingdom expectedly attempting to rescue Princess Peach from whatever distress she may be in.

From the board to the big screen, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honoring Among Thieves” will be a hit amongst fantasy lovers.

Set to release on March 3, 2023, the film will take viewers on an adventure through a mystical world to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people, IMDb shares.

The new installment of the John Wick movie is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

The film was originally slated to release back in May of 2021 but was yet again pushed due to Covid and editing applications.

The film will most likely follow Keanu Reeve’s character through another high-risk endeavor.

The previous John Wick film received roughly $170M during it’s time at the movies, it will be interesting if the fourth chapter will break that record.

