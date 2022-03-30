NEW YORK (AP) — The latest installment in the Miss Peregrine fantasy series will be a kind of roadmap to author Ransom Riggs’ imaginary world and the whereabouts of protagonist Jacob Portman.

Dutton Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday that “Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals” is coming out Sept. 27. Novels in the million-selling series include “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Hollow City” and “Library of Souls.”

“After six novels of Jacob Portman’s harrowing adventures among the peculiars, ‘Museum of Wonders’ was a joyful opportunity to play in the world I’d spent so long building — and to build it out even more,” Riggs said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share all the peculiar new stuff that’s packed into it. It’s both a capstone to the series and a starting place for new readers, and it might be the most fun I’ve had writing a book. Or, should I say, the most fun Miss Peregrine has ever had writing a book. (Excuse me).”

According to Dutton, the new book will feature “countless new peculiars, enemies, time loops, stories, and secrets, in addition to hundreds of never-before-seen vintage found photographs and select illustrations.”