SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re halfway through the Summer of 2023 … so what events are left in Syracuse to finish up the season?
Productions/Musicals
- Manlius Musical’s School of Rock Musical, July 20 – 22
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild’s 13 The Musical, July 20 – 22
- CNY Playhouse’s Heathers: The Musical, July 20 – 29
- SSITP’s West Side Story, August 4 – 13
- The Rev Theatre’s Into the Woods July 19 – 25, Beautiful the Carole King Musical August 9 – 29
Festivals
- Oswego Harborfest, July 27 – July 30
- Sterling Renaissance Festival, July 1 – August 13
- Cazenovia Counterpoint Festival, July 19 – 30
- Skaneateles Curbstone Festival, July 20 – 22
- Skaneateles Chamber Music Festival, July 26 – August 19
- Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival, July 28 – 30
- Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival, July 28 & 29
- Syracuse Ukrainian Festival, July 28 & 29
- Skaneateles Antique & Classic Boat Show, July 28 – 30
- St. George Macedonian Ethnic Festival, August 6 – 8
- CNY Scottish Games & Celtic Festival, August 12
Events
- Rock of Ages: A Journey Through Classic Rock July 20 – 23
- Movies in the Park July 21 – August 25
- Taste of Lebanon July 22 & 23
- The Stay Fresh Chalk Jam!, July 30
- Brew at the Zoo, August 4
- Asian Elephant Extravaganza, August 19
Closing out the summer, no one could forget about the New York State Fair. It runs from August 23 – September 4 with tickets $6 (children under 12 and seniors over 65 admitted for free).