SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do in Syracuse this weekend?
Friday, April 1
Music
- The Double Standards at Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Patrick Young at Hot House Brewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- September Mourning at the Lost Horizon from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Sheridans at Middle Ages Brewing Company from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bitter Creek at TK Tavern from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Frank & Esce at the Retreat from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Stretch Armstrong Gig at the Village Tavern from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ponytail James at the LaFayette Inn at 9 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Friday Night Flights at Epicuse from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 2022 CNY Brewfest at the Fairgrounds (VIP Friday Party) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse University Softball vs. Pittsburgh at Syracuse University from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Syracuse University Tennis vs. Louisville at Syracuse University from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entertainment
- April Movies at the Fayetteville Free Library from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- RESONANCE: Art Opening at Eve’s Carriage Barn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 50th Anniversary Kickoff Dance Party from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Homebrewed Comedy at Buried Acorn Brewing Company from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- What’s Your Story? at Wunderbar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fuego Fridays at Dominque’s Dance Creations from 8 p.m. to midnight
Community
- Spring Crafters Show at Church of the Bells from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show at the Turning Stone Resort Casino from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- “It Could Be Anyone” Exhibit Opening at Cortland Free Library from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Music
- The Barndogs at Shifty’s at 8 p.m.
- Jazz Trio at The Fitz from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Easter Brunch at the Fireside Inn at 10 a.m.
- 2022 CNY Brewfest at the Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse University Women’s Lacrosse vs. Pittsburgh at Syracuse University at 12 p.m.
- Le Moyne Softball vs. Saint Anselm College at Le Moyne College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entertainment
- Gaymer Night at Wunderbar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect at del Lago Resort and Casino from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Lewis Black: Off The Rails at the Civic Center at 8 p.m.
Community
- Maker Faire Syracuse at SRC Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cazenovia Winter Farmers Market at American Legion Post 88 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Toy Fest at the Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.
- Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show at the Turning Stone Resort Casino from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Heroes and Villains Con at Heroes and Villains from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Easter Bazaar at Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Experience Psychic Fair at Embassy Sweets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Music
- Symphoria Casual: Our Favorite Things at the Civic Center at 3 p.m.
- Open Mic Night with Pat Tato at Funk ‘n Waffles at 6 p.m.
- Lettuce “Bring Back The Love Tour” at the Westcott Theater from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Mark Nanni at Shifty’s Bar and Grill from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Pajamas and Cartoons Sunday Brunch at Three Lives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sports
- Collectorsfest Sports Memorabilia Show at the Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Syracuse University Tennis vs. Notre Dame at Syracuse University from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Entertainment
- Princess Tea Party at Sugar Rush Boutique at 11 a.m.
- NYS Percussion Championship Show at SRC Arena from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Art Showcase Open Reception and 20th Anniversary at Liverpool Art Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beards for a Better World at Wunderbar from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Community
- Military Collectibles Show at VFW Post 3146 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show at the Turning Stone Resort Casino from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Experience Psychic Fair at Embassy Sweets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
