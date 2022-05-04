SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live Nation announces the return of concert week. Live music fans will be offered $25 all-in access tickets to shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and other outdoor venues across the country this summer.

Concert Week brings all live music fans to access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. Tickets will be available Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. at Live Nation concert week through Tuesday, May 10, while supplies last.

Some participating artists celebrating concert week at SPAC this year include:

Zac Brown Band – June 2

John Mulaney – June 10

Train with Blues Traveler & Jewel – June 11

The Doobie Brothers – June 16

Steely Dan – June 21

Josh Groban – July 2

Tedeschi Trucks Band – July 3

Chicago & Brian Wilson – July 17

The Black Keys – July 20

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick – July 22

Backstreet Boys – July 23

Steve Miller Band – July 24

Officials said last season’s venue updates for SPAC provide concert-goers with new and improved concessions stands, expanded restrooms, a new open-air center pavilion, and our new indoor/outdoor VIP club and terrace space. Additionally, newer Venue-specific beers made in collaboration with local breweries include Druthers, Walt & Whitman & Northway Brewing.