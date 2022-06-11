(WSYR-TV) — As streaming platforms and TikTok take on the music industry by storm, music artists seem to worry less about radio-friendly lyrics. With this trend in mind, AT&T’s All Home Connections wanted to find out which artists used the most and least profanity over the past year.

In order to discover the data, All Home Connections looked at the top 200 songs for the past year on Spotify to determine the most popular recording artists. From there, they removed repeat artists and compiled a list of artists that had made the top 200 at least 100 times in the past year (Spotify updates the top 200 weekly). Next, they used Genius to scrape all of those artists’ lyrics, and then determined which curse words appeared the most. Finally, All Home Connections shared that they used the word count and the number of curse words to determine the percent of curse words in the artist’s lyrics/songs.

After the process, the All Home Connections found Bruno Mars as the artist with the least amount of profanity in his music with only 0.16% of Mars’ lyrics being explicit.

Musical artist, Bruno Mars

See below the other top artists who found their way to the top of the charts without cursing.

Courtesy of AT&T All Home Connections

As some may know, the opposite of clean, is dirty, and for the second year in a row, DaBaby tops the list as the musician with the dirtiest mouth. All Home Connections concludes he had the highest percentage of curse words per lyric at 3.16% and 2,654 total swears.

Musical artist, DaBaby

Want to know what other artists used the highest rates of profanity? See below:

Courtesy of AT&T All Home Connections

No matter the level of profanity, it seems fair to say these artists deserve recognition by their levels of success. Whether you want to jam to some Taylor Swift, or get down with Doja Cat, they are all victorious.