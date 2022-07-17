Riced potatoes make for extra-creamy mashes but are also used in gnocchi to create a light, pillowy texture.

(WSYR-TV)– Every family has some sort of summer tradition, whether it’s taking a family trip every summer, having summer parties, or maybe even having family cookouts. These things seem relatively normal to us, as we have become accustomed to these things due to how we’ve grown with them.

However, for those around the United States, it appears that their ‘summer traditions’ are quite a bit different than ours in New York.

Here are a few different traditions that may be the weirdest summer traditions you have ever heard of.

The Underwater Music Festival

The Underwater Music Festival happens in Florida’s Lower Keysat Looe Key Reef. Every year, locals visit the area to watch people perform underwater. The performers often times dress up as mermaids or other sea creatures and perform.

According to WLRN’s website, “Hundreds of divers and snorkelers gathered at Looe Key Reef to listen to a local radio station’s four-hour, commercial-free broadcast piped beneath the sea via special underwater speakers.”

The festival has become a tradition for locals and the event is held to help inform people about how to be respectful to the animals while diving and how to avoid damaging the underwater environment.

Add to Doll’s Head Trail

Doll’s Head Trail is located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. As you make your way down the trail, it begins as a beautiful nature walk but slowly begins evolving into almost a nightmarish landscape as travelers make their way around the ‘lake’ or as what CNN’s website reported as a ‘bog’ or a ‘pond’. Visitors will soon stumble upon disembodied doll heads.

The idea is to bring a doll head and add to the already massive collection.

According to CNN’s report on the subject, the owner, Joel Slaton, has created signs to encourage people to stop leaving these doll heads and other items along the trails.

How this tradition started? No one really knows for sure.

Arcola Broomcorn Festival

This festival is surely one of the oddest of the bunch. Set in Illinois, this festival is designated to all things brooms. There are endless broom activities, the biggest, being the broom sweeping contest.

This contest is to see which contender can sweep the fastest, contenders must sweep a mess through a obstacle course and into a hole at the end of the course.

Other events include a 5k and a 10k race, tractor pulls, and a parade. Locals however, swarm to see the broom sweeping contest and some of the other forms of entertainment as well, the JG-TC reports.

The Horribles Parade

This parade is certainly unlike no others. This instead pokes fun at people who are a bit controversial or events that may be in the news at the time.

According to patch.com, in 2016, they broadcasted a float in which read “#Gorilla Live Matter” after a boy fell into an exhibit in a Cincinnati zoo which led to the Gorilla being Euthanized.

The tradition began back in 1850 and although it has not been held every year since, the people of Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, certainly attempt to hold when they can.

Compete is a mashed potato wrestling contest

This tradition is located in South Dakota and consists of contestants wrestling in mashed potatoes.

Spectators love to come out and watch the event while twelve pairs brawl to win a t-shirt. All competitions run within brackets and go until T-Shirts run out.