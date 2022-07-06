(WSYR-TV) — Country music star Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday, July 8.

Thick traffic and long lines are expected for the sold-out show.

Here’s a list of preliminary items to make sure you are set for the show:

NO OUTSIDE LAWN CHAIRS PERMITTED

Due to the fact that the Morgan Wallen concert is sold out and for the safety, security, and experience of all fans on the lawn, outside lawn chairs and inflatable seating units will NOT be permitted in the venue for this show.

A limited quantity of lawn chair rentals will be available on-site for $5 (a 50% discounted price), while supplies last.

To reduce staff contact with guests’ belongings, only clear plastic bags, no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”) will be allowed into the venue. No other bags of any type will be allowed. All bags will be thoroughly searched before entry with a bag is permitted.

CASHLESS VENUE

The venue is 100% cashless; only major credit/debit cards and mobile payment options will be accepted for payment. This includes parking, merchandise, concessions, etc.

ON-SITE PARKING

Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy . Please plan additional travel time to reach your destination on time.

. Please plan additional travel time to reach your destination on time. General Parking is $20 on-site. Only credit cards and mobile payment options will be available.

The Orange & Pink Lots will be open for this show – follow directions of traffic patrol when approaching venues.

There will be NO shuttles from the Pink Lot. A new pedestrian bridge is open. It’s approximately a 7-10 minute walk up to the Amphitheater main gate from the Pink Lot.

DROP OFF/PICK UP

Drop off/pick up is permitted in the Pink Lot. A new pedestrian bridge is now open, providing direct access from the Pink Lot to the Amphitheater Main Gate with an approx. 7–10-minute walk.

For pick-up, we recommend that you arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the end of the performances.

FREE PARKING AND DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE

FREE parking will be available at The Oncenter Parking Lot for those taking the Centro Amphitheater Shuttle to this show.

Centro will be running shuttles from Warren Street (across from the Centro Transit Hub located at Salina Street and East Adams Street).

Shuttles will begin approximately 2 hours before the concert and run approximately every 20 minutes. Shuttle service ends approximately 20 minutes after the show concludes.

Note: As per current CDC Guidelines, masks must be worn on Centro shuttles to and from Downtown.

In addition to the Centro ticket window, Centro Amphitheater Shuttle tickets may also be purchased at Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub, which is conveniently located in the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on the corner of Harrison and Warren Streets.

SCHEDULE

Lots Open – 3:00 p.m.

Boat Docks Open – 5:00 p.m.

Gates Open – 5:30 p.m.

Show Starts – 7:00 p.m.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS

You must have a valid ticket to the show to gain admission to the amphitheater.