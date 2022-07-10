(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement.

Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central New York.

O’Baby’s Gourmet Goliath Sandwich Challenge

This challenge can be found at O’Baby’s Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, on 4126 Oneida St, in New Hartford.

This sandwich comes in two choices, either The All American or the Bro Hymn with double the toppings and meat.

The All American comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry peppers, mayo, mustard, Hickory bacon, grilled chicken, turkey, ham and American cheese.

The Bro Hymn comes with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, mayo, smoked Gouda cheese, roast pork, roast beef, ham and honey mustard dressing.

Not only do you have to take on the sandwich, but you must also take on a pound of french-fries and a two liter soda. In order to win the challenge, the consumer must have all of the elements of the dish gone within 30 minutes, making this challenge, a cut above the rest.

This challenge will surely leave competitors feeling much hotter than they did when they came in.

2. Swifty’s Extreme Burger Challenge

This challenge is located at Swifty’s Restaurant and Pub which can be found at 257 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501.

This burger challenge consists of guests consuming their Jack Burger, Cowboy Burger, and Swifty’s Buffalo Burger, stacked on top of each other. Each burger contains it’s own topping, the Jack burger has bourbon sauce, bacon, onion strings, and sharp cheddar cheese. The Cowboy burger has barbeque sauce, bacon, 3 beer battered onion rings, and melted sharp cheddar cheese. The Swifty’s Buffalo burger consists of a deep fried burger topped with buffalo sauce.

Contenders must eat the whole tripple decker along with smothered fries in yet again, 30 minutes.

3. Mother’s Cupboard’s 6lb Frittata Breakfast Challenge

This challenge has a slightly different approach than the rest, for those of you who prefer breakfast instead of dinner, this is perfect for you!

Located at Mother’s Cupboard on James St. in Syracuse, this challenge does not have a time limit but instead a limit of one sitting. What this means for competitors is that, although there is no time limit, you must finish the whole plate during your visit, contenders can not leave the table during the challenge.

According to foodchallenges.com, the challenge consists of a giant 6 lbs. frittata breakfast composed of pepperoni, sausage, eggs, broccoli, red and green peppers, onions, and potatoes. To top the dish off, there are four bread-ends served on top of the food.

For cheese lovers, cheese can be added, for those who do not wish to have cheese, can deny the addition.

For those who do manage to finish the challenge, you will receive a free T-Shirt and your picture will be posted on their Wall of Fame.

4. Oswego Tea Company’s Kitchen Sink Breakfast Challenge

This challenge is located at the Oswego Tea Company on 157 E First St, Oswego, NY 13126.

This one is a bit more lenient to those who wish to take on these food challenges as it offers a time limit of 45 minutes and the total weight of the breakfast is 3.5 lbs.

According to foodchallenges.com, this rather large breakfast consists of home-fries topped with eggs and meat along with toast.

Winners of this challenge receive a free T-Shirt and their picture will be hung on their Wall of Fame.

5. The Glenwood Pines 4 Pinesburger Challenge

This massive burger challenge can be found at the Glenwood Pines Restaurant on 1213 Taughannock Blvd. in Ithaca.

The total time limit for this task is one hour and competitors must finish everything on their plate.

According to foodchallenges.com, the competition is four burgers, that are served on rather large slices of bread, and must all be eaten, veggie toppings are optional.

Those who power through this challenge will receive a T-Shirt.

6. T.R. Noonan’s “Cannonball” Shepherd’s Pie Challenge

This pie challenge will leave consumers feeling ful-filled. This challenge can be found at T.R. Noonan’s on 7408 Pittsford Palmyra Rd. in Fairport.

According to foodchallenge.com, this challenge is equipped with a bed of Sheppard’s Pie and corned beef hash, topped with a layer of french-fries or tater tots. Alongside the pie is two scoops of macaroni salad, two 1/2 lbs. Noonan’s burgers topped with coleslaw, swiss cheese, and 3 oz. of corned beef hash. Competitors also must eat two Irish bangers (sausages), covered in meat sauce, cheese gravy, and onions. On top of all this food, 2 pieces of Irish soda bread is also served with this colossal dish.

For those brave enough to take this on, winners will receive a $25 gift card, a shirt, and your picture on the Wall of Fame, your meal will also be free!

Some food challenges must be requested and will not appear on the menu, for a full list of food challenges in all of New York, visit foodchallenges.com.