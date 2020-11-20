A gym, grocery store, restaurant, and martial arts studio on COVID-19 exposure list for Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County released its list of COVID-19 public exposures for Monday, November 20. Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

Red Samurai Steak House, 8562 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Friday, November 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

US Black Belt, 4652 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Monday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Mohawk Valley Wellness, 9647 River Road, Marcy

Tuesday, November 10 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tuesday, November 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 11 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, November 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday, November 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 13 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday, November 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TOPS, 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville

Wednesday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4632 Commercial Drive, New Hartford