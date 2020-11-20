A gym, grocery store, restaurant, and martial arts studio on COVID-19 exposure list for Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County released its list of COVID-19 public exposures for Monday, November 20. Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

Red Samurai Steak House, 8562 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

  • Friday, November 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

US Black Belt, 4652 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • Monday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Mohawk Valley Wellness, 9647 River Road, Marcy

  • Tuesday, November 10 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, November 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 11 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, November 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 12 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Thursday, November 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, November 13 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Friday, November 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TOPS, 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville

  • Wednesday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4632 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • Wednesday, November 11 from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

